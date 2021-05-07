WHITEWATER — William Heyer of Watertown presented research at the 19th annual UW System Symposium for Undergraduate Research, Scholarly and Creative Activity that was hosted virtually by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Wednesday.
Heyer, who is studying biology, presented on phylogenetic investigation of the plant genus Bacopa using molecular and morphological data as a co-presenter.
The symposium showcased undergraduate research, creative achievement and service learning conducted or performed by students across Wisconsin during the 2020-2021 academic year. Presentations reflected diverse fields of study, including the humanities, fine arts and biological, physical and social sciences. Undergraduate research is considered a high impact practice.
Along with the research presentations, the day’s events included panel discussions on graduate school, professional school and marketing undergraduate research experience to potential employers after graduation.
The symposium was presented virtually due to the pandemic.
