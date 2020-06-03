MILWAUKEE — Several area students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for dean’s list, a student must carry a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Local students included Julia Holtz, of Lowell, a sophomore and graduate of Dodgeland High School; Brian Bowling, of Jefferson, a junior and graduate of Jefferson High School;
Miriam Helwig, of Lake Mills, a sophomore and graduate of Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School; Sierra Ebert, of Ixonia, a sophomore and graduate of Lake Country Lutheran High School; Kalies Birkholz of Watertown, a junior and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Kayla Grundman of Waterloo, a junior and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Katherine Guld of Lake Mills, a sophomore and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Lillian Johnstone of Jefferson, a senior and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School;
Ashley Kohls of Waterloo, a senior and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; James Neuberger of Lake Mills, a junior and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Jaden Schmidt of Watertown, a senior and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Johanna Brauer of Watertown, a senior and graduate of Luther Preparatory School;
Rebecca Krogmann, of Iron Ridge, a senior and graduate of Luther Preparatory School; Madeline Lindemann, of Watertown, a senior and graduate of Luther Preparatory School; Grace Tomhave, of Lake Mills, a senior and graduate of Luther Preparatory School;
Jessica Rush, of Watertown, a sophomore and graduate of Luther Preparatory School; Weston Swarztrauber of Waterloo, a senior and graduate of Waterloo High School; and Elizabeth O’Connor of Brownsville, a senior and graduate of Winnebago Lutheran Academy.
Wisconsin Lutheran College is an independent, nationally ranked Christian college in Milwaukee that serves 1,200 traditional undergraduate, adult, and graduate students through its on-campus, on-location, and online programming.
