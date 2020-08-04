OSHKOSH — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the dean’s list and honor roll in spring 2020. To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. Pass/fail classes and classes graded with special grading options do not count toward the 12-credit minimum. The term grade point average requirement for university honor roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for dean’s list is 3.75.
Watertown — Alyssa Adamus, senior, honor roll; Lauren Burd, junior, dean’s list; Gabriella Genz, senior, honor roll; Ally Gwidt, senior, honor roll; Mia Haines, junior, dean’s list; McKenna Meyer, senior, honor roll; Tyler Nico, sophomore, honor roll; William Piotrowski, junior, honor roll; Ashley Placek, junior, dean’s list; Paige Schmutzler, junior, honor roll; Jeffrey Schultz, senior, honor roll; Jared Wehking, junior, dean’s list; Hayley Zubke, senior, dean’s list; and Payton Zubke, sophomore, honor roll.
Clyman — Jack Prescott, senior, honor roll.
Hustisford — Emily Boldt, senior, dean’s list; and Alissa Kaemmerer, senior, dean’s list.
Iron Ridge — Peyton Litterick, junior, dean’s list.
Ixonia — Elizabeth Hannan, senior, honor roll.
Jefferson — Hannah Bingham, junior, dean’s list; Alexis Breunig, junior, dean’s list; Sidney Koenigs, sophomore, honor roll; Mariah Linse, sophomore, dean’s list; Dylan Nordentoft, freshman, dean’s list; Chelsea Shuda, junior, dean’s list; Logan Wegner, freshman, dean’s list; Maizie Wilharm, senior, dean’s list; and Nicole Zellmer, senior, dean’s list.
Johnson Creek — Jonah Hood, senior, honor roll.
Juneau — Nick Engels, senior, honor roll, Zachary Fordon, junior, honor roll; Austyn Huebner, sophomore, dean’s list; and Amanda Krueger, freshman, dean’s list.
Lake Mills — Kyle Gums, senior, honor roll; Ella Quinn, junior, honor roll; Brittney Rockney, sophomore, honor roll; and Joel Theder, junior, honor roll.
Lowell — Matthew Bennett, junior, dean’s list; and Patrick Caine, senior, honor roll.
Neosho — Mallory Knight, junior, dean’s list.
Palmyra — Jay Schultz, senior, dean’s list.
Reeseville — Emily Gruenwald, senior, honor roll.
Sullivan — Andrew Flood, junior, dean’s list
Waterloo — Katelynn Kuhl, freshman, honor roll and Cassandra Renforth, junior, dean’s list.
