RIVER FALLS — The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester dean’s list honoring 1,995 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.

To be named to the dean’s list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average. Area students included on the list are:

Watertown — Melissa Melcher, political science, criminology; Kaytlynn Meyer, neuroscience, psychology; Danielle Schilling, animal science; Natalie Siedschlag, agricultural education; Kristin Stair, marketing communications; Michelle Stangler, marketing communications; and Olivia Zimmermann, animal science, accounting.

Helenville — Karyn Duddeck, animal science and Emelyn Schoeller, animal ccience.

Lake Mills — Holly Hubing, animal science; and Chloe Madden, animal science.

Rubicon — Tiffany Griesmer, animal science.

