WHITEWATER — The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on Dec. 19, 2020.
Watertown — Jordyn Algiers graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology; Bryan Chairez graduated with a bachelor of business administration in marketing; Alexander Drebenstedt graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology; Taylor Hooker graduated with a master of science education in professional studies; Bill Kehl graduated with a master of business administration in business administration; Crystal Lundberg graduated with a bachelor of science in education in history; Monica Meyer graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in education in early childhood education; Gretchen Petroski graduated with a bachelor of arts in social work; Danielle Riedel graduated with a bachelor of science in computer science; Alesa Rosinski graduated with a master of science education in professional studies; and Adam Zubke graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in education in history.
Helenville — Paige Barnhart graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in environmental science; Betsy Langer graduaed with a master of science education in professional studies;
Hustisford — Debra Meyer graduated with a master of business administration in business administration.
Ixonia — Kayla Green graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in education in elementary education; Addison Moylan graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in education in elementary education;
Jefferson — Abbey Anfang graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in education in elementary education; Lauren Blank graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor o science in education early childhood; Trevor Fischer graduated with a bachelor of business administration in accounting; Makayla Kawleski graduated with a bachelor of science in education in physical education; Caitlin Kirchner graduated with a bachelor of arts in speech; Samuel Kutz graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration in accounting; Zack Novak graduated with a master of science education in professional studies; Jazmyne Schoeller graduated with an associate of arts in liberal arts; Cassie Taylor graduated with a master of science education in professional studies; and Abagail Wild graduated with a bachelor of business administration in entrepreneurship.
Johnson Creek — Josh Braunschweig graduated with a master of business administration in business administration; Tim Rynearson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in political science; and NIckolas Williams graduated with a bachelor of business administration in finance.
Lake Mills — Austin Messerschmidt graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in computer science; Tash Naylor graduated with a master of science education in school business management; Melissa Rinn graduated with a bachelor of science in education in elementary education; Samantha Scheel graduated with a bachelor of arts in communication;
Sullivan — Harley Groose graduated with a bachelor of science in education in early childhood; Becki Williams graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychology;
Waterloo — Courtney Zastrow graduated with a master of business administration in business administration.
More than 846 graduates graduated in a virtual ceremony. The ceremony recognized 86 undergraduates from the College of Arts and Communication, 206 from the College of Business and Economics, 170 from the College of Education and Professional Studies and 222 from the College of Letters and Sciences. Of the 718 undergraduate degrees awarded, 22 were completed online. The School of Graduate Studies awarded 134 degrees, including 125 master’s degrees and nine doctorates.
The graduating class included 61 veterans, 6 international students and 128 nontraditional undergraduate students, defined as students who are 25 years of age or older.
