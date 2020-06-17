The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester.
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
“Dean’s List honorees have shown an outstanding dedication to their academic pursuits — from their work in the classroom to notable projects in our research laboratories and out in the field,” said interim Provost Greg Cook.
The registrar’s office reports 4,264 students were selected for the Dean’s List for the spring semester. About 12,400 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.
Local students included: Abbey Anfang, Jefferson; Roxanne Aquino, Watertown; Daniel Aumann, Jefferson; Paige Barnhart, Helenville; Cassidy Bear, Watertown; Drew Beaudry, Sullivan; Isaac Behling, Lake Mills; Stephanie Behm, Lake Mills; Gabe Behymer, Reeseville; Bryanna Bergmann, Jefferson; Jacob Bergmann, Jefferson; Lauren Blank, Jefferson; Daniel Borth, Watertown; Amber Bosse, Juneau; Tiera Brown, Watertown; Daniel Bruce, Lake Mills. Anthony Bruhn, Watertown; Kathleen Chen, Watertown; Jamie Christensen, Jefferson; TJ Christensen, Watertown; Molly Christenson, Neosho; Braeden Christian, Watertown; Cameron Cudnohowski, Juneau; Marya Cunningham, Jeferson; Dominic Danner, Watertown; Hannah Dathan, Watertown; Chynarose Degner, Watertown; Jeta Dehari Jefferson; Jeton Dehari, Jefferson; Juliya Dewitz, Juneau; Kaitlyn Doyle, Lake Mills; Cassidy Ewert, Watertown; Liz Fiene, Sullivan; Eve Fitzsimmons, Johnson Creek; Harley Flath, Sullivan; Landon Flick, Lake Mills; Klair Fortmann, Watertown; Anne Marie France, Lake Mills; Mariah Frane, Iron Ridge; Taylor Freund, Jefferson; Bradley Friese, Waterloo; Mitchel Fry, Waterloo; Alyssa Gellendin, Jefferson; Ryan Genthe, Lake MIlls; Makayla Giese, Watertown; Megan Gleisner, Jefferson; Cameron Goodman, Johnson Creek; Jason Grabow, Watertown; Taylor Graf, Sullivan; Kayla Green, Ixonia; Danielle Griesbaum, Jefferson; Dakota Grueneberg, Reeseville; Clayton Haase, Watertown; Grant Haase, Watertown; Kennedy Hansen, Watertown; Chamomile Harrison, Watertown; Nick Hauser, Johnson Creek; Whitney Hein, Lake Mills; Savannah Hernandez, Ixonia; Morgan Hesse, Watertown; Kelsey Hibbard, Lake Mills; Nick Hiller, Watertown; Natalie Hinz, Helenville; Dana Hockbein, Watertown; Keaton Hogeboom, Lake Mills; Hayden Iverson, Lake Mills; Kylie Jacobs, Watertown; Isabelle Jahnke, Reeseville; Ty Jahnke, Watertown; Jesse Jones, Watertown; Morgan Keske, Sullivan; Josh Kjornes, Juneau; Talia Kluewer, Hustisford; McKenna Knutson, Watertown; Justin Krause, Ixonia; Ashley Krueger, Reeseville; Clint Krueger, Ixonia; Susannah Kuck, Neosho; Stephany Kuehl, Watertown; Kayla Laures, Jefferson; Joey Lauth, Waterloo; Gabbie Lavine, Ixonia; Lauren Lehman, Watertown; Gavin Lira, Lake Mills; Grant Lira, Lake Mills; Crystal Lundberg, Watertown; Jonathan MacMartin, Watertown; Andrew Malsack, Ixonia; Bree Marconnet, Waterloo; Daustin Martin, Jefferson; Kathleen Grace Matin, Watertown; Sam McClure, Jefferson; Austin Messerschmidt, Lake Mills; Hadley Meyer, Ixonia; Kalei Meyer, Lake Mills; Monica Meyer, Watertown; Joseph Meyers, Jefferson; Lizzie Meyers, Jefferson; Peter Mountin, Juneau; Sam Neary, Johnson Creek; Konstanze Neitzel, Lake Mills; Jack Neuens, Lake Mills; Connor Neumann, Watertown; Kyle Othmer, Watertown; Bekah Otte, Juneau; Lexy Peltier, Juneau; Kelsey Pirkel, Watertown; Kevin Pochowski, Watertown; Kelsey Preisler, Ixonia; Hananajh Punzel, Lake Mills; Caitlin Rivera, Ixonia; Seth Roberts, Watertown; Noah Rosolek, Ixonia; Trey Roth, Watertown; Jarred Sand, Watertown; Honoria Schabel, Iron Ridge; Max Schmelling, Jefferson; Tyler Schmidt, Juneau; Kris Schweda, Sulliivan; Blake Semon, Watertow; Amanda Shuda, Jefferson; Andrew Shuler, Watertown; Eli Sprague-Klepzig, Lake Mills; Emily Straube, Lake Mills; Aubrey strohbusch, Watertown; Katelyn Studener, Waterloo; Teaguen Tosi, Jefferson; Emely Tovar, Jefferson; Garrett Trimborn, Johnson Creek; Melanie Turley, Sullivan; Megan Vogel, Jefferson; Mitchell Vogel, Jefferson; Kennedy Waugh, Jefferson; Jessica Weisensel, Watertown; Lindsey Wendorf, Ixonia; Krista Wenninger, Watertown; Michael Westley, Ixonia; Brynn Wichman, Watertown; Sari Wichman, Watertown; Abi Wild, Jefferson; Becki Williams, Sullivan; Carlee Wuchterl, Watertown; Taylor Zache, Watetown; and Lucas Zastrow, Ixonia.
