OSHKOSH — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the dean's list and honor roll in fall 2021 semester.The term grade-point average requirement for university honor roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for dean's list is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. There can be no individual grades below a "C" and no incomplete or non-reported grades at the time the process is run.Watertown — Paige Bacchi, honor roll; Denali Bruce, honor roll; Alayna Clark, dean's list; Casandra Frentzel, honor roll; Hanna Gilbert, honor roll; Mia Haines, honor roll; Johnaycia Holmes, honor roll; Jayden McMillan, honor roll; Sydney Pritchard, honor roll; Haven Reeve, honor roll; Justyce Wandersee, honor roll; and Payton Zubke, honor roll.Helenville — Megan Klinger, honor rollJefferson — Hannah Bingham, honor roll; Mariah Linse, dean's list; Dylan Nordentoft, dean's list; Chelsea Shuda, honor roll; and Logan Wegner, dean's list.Juneau — Symantha Benzing, dean's list; and Zachary Fordon, dean's list.Lake Mills — Seth Bolin, honor roll; Linda Branzolewski, honor roll; Cheyenne Mitchell, honor roll; Mackenzie Shade, honor roll; Dylan Smith, honor roll; and Carcin Woodland, dean's list.Neosho — Mallory Knight, dean's list.Waterloo — Makenna Holzhueter, honor roll; Katelynn Kuhl, dean's list.
