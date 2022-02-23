Morgan Hanrahan

BURLINGTON, VT — Morgan Hanrahan of Lake Mills, has been named to the Champlain College dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.

Students on the dean's list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Hanrahan is currently enrolled in the computer and digital forensics major.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland.

