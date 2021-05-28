MENOMONIE — The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester.
The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 47 undergraduate majors and 24 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 97% for recent graduates. Enrollment was 7,970 in the fall.
Watertown — Savannah Fraser, senior, bachelor of fine arts industrial design, bachelor of fine arts industrial design; Emma Jones, junior, bachelor of science dietetics; Shannon Jones, junior, bachelor of science applied science, pre-medicin/pre-prof; Paul Kujawski, junior, bachelor of science mechanical engineering; Nicole McConville, junior, bachelor of fine arts interior design; Liz Oswald, senior, bachelor of science applied science; Libby Peplinski, sophomore, bachelor of science, health wellness and fitness; Eli Prost, sophomore, bachelor of science computer and electrical engineering; and Katelyn Rinehart, sophomore, bachelor of science dietetics.
Hustisford — Ashley Uecker, senior, bachelor of fine arts, game design and development-art.
Iron Ridge — Brock Burg, sophomore, bachelor of science applied mathematics and computer science.
Jefferson — Lilly Gomez, senior, bachelor of science computer science.
Johnson Creek — Lukas David, sophomore, bachelor of science packaging.
Juneau — Hope English, sophomore, bachelor of fine arts entertainment design; andZachary Schmitt, junior, bachelor of science construction.
Sullivan — Bryr Harenda, sophomore, bachelor of fine arts game design and development-art; and Weston Wright, sophomore, bachelor of fine arts industrial design, bachelor of fine arts industrial design.
Waterloo — Bree Marconnet, senior, bachelor of fine arts studio art.
