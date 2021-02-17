LACROSSE — The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending December 2020.
Qualification for the dean’s list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,400 full and part-time students enrolled in 102 undergraduate, 30 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.
Students on the dean’s list from this area include:
Watertown — Matt Brewster, psychology major; Max Clark, psychology major; Jacob Crogan, exercise and sport science major, physical education; Kaylee Jablonski, radiologic science major, radiation therapy emphasis; Izak Jensen, microbiology major, biomedical concentration; Brianne Korducki, biology major; Hannah Kuehl, political science major; Maggie Lang, mathematics education major; Ryan Morstatter, philosophy major; Haley Piasecki, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Andy Schneider, information systems major; Mikaela Schneider, sociology major; Madison Slayton, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Mikayla Stadler, communication studies major, organizational and professional communication emphasis; Hannah Willingham, microbiology major; and Peyton Wolter, English major, writing and rhetoric studies emphasis.
Hustisford — Zach Kehl, undeclared major.
Iron Ridge — Breanna Cisewski, sociology major and Destiny Laplander, exercise and sport science major, exercise science — pre-professional track.
Ixonia — Elli Duddeck, mathematics major, applied emphasis; and Emma Rosolek, therapeutic recreation major.
Jefferson — Jenna Dinkel, political science major; Nicole Hachtel, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Alison Hauser, undeclared major; Logan Latsch, accountancy major; Ian McGowan, recreation management major, outdoor recreation emphasis; Lauren Nash, undeclared major; and Sawyer Peterson, radiation therapy major.
Johnson Creek — Hailey Garsky, public health and community health education major.
Juneau — Jamie Huber, management major.
Lake Mills — Tyson Baker, biology major; Ryann Burger, therapeutic recreation major; Lauren Cordy, marketing major; Carsen Dellemann, accountancy major; Carinna Kroll, psychology major; Bailey Lawson, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Taylor Moker, public health and community eealth education major; and Lauren Trewyn, public health and community health education major.
Sullivan — Joe Stiemke, accountancy major; Emily Stuart, clinical laboratory science major; and Ella Yost, psychology major.
Waterloo — Lacey Hellenbrand, public health and community health education major; Marley Hellenbrand, management major; Delaney Hundley, exercise and sport science major, sport management; Maddie Riddle, sociology major; Lucas Schneider, finance major; Lily Stonestreet, early childhood through middle childhood education major; and Jaylen Vinney, undeclared major.
