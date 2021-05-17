MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is has announced this year’s scholarship recipients.

A record number of exemplary applications were submitted for consideration. Scholarships are awarded through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches.

This year’s scholarship recipients include Valorie Schamens of Jefferson.

She was among five 4-H youth who received a T. L. Bewick Memorial Scholarship valued at $1,000 each.

