MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL — The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Watertown — Mia Ashenfelter, sophomore, Carlson School of Management; Lauren Bird, senior, college of liberal arts; Elizabeth Jensen, senior, college of education/human development; Josephine Meloy, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; and Hannah Wickert, senior, college of liberal arts.

Jefferson — Edward Alto, senior, college of food, agriculture and natural resource sciences; Jessica Jurcek, senior, college of food, agriculture and natural resource sciences; and Emily Stendel, junior, College of Contin & Prof Studies.

Johnson Creek — Kara Goodman, junior, college of liberal arts.

Juneau — Mia Oleshko, freshman, college of biological sciences.

Lake Mills — Paul Hanrahan, sophomore, college of science and engineering; Noah Hertel, junior, college of design; Trevor Howells, senior, Carlson School of Management; and Zoe Quinn, sophomore, college of liberal arts.

Load comments