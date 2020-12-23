MILWAUKEE — Several area students received academic honors from Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2020 fall quarter.

They include, from Watertown, Tyler Bartz, dean’s list, studying for a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering; Phillip Kieselhorst, dean’s list, studying for a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering; and Matthias Winters, dean’s list with high honors, studying for a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering.

Also honored was Lake Mills resident, Quinn Borchert, who qualified for dean’s list with high honors, while studying for a bachelor of science degree in biomolecular engineering.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the dean’s list. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”

Undergraduate students on the honors List have earned a GPA of at least 3.20 (out of 4.0) for this quarter and are not on the dean’s list.

The independent, non-profit university has about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903.

MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing.

