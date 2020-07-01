QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy University released its Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.
Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean’s List. In total, 439 students received the honor during the spring 2020 semester. Included on the list was Alexander David of Johnson Creek.
Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University is celebrating 160 years as a Catholic, co-educational, liberal arts, residential university.
