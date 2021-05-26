DE PERE — St. Norbert College held its commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 16, outdoors on the quad west of the Campus Center on the college’s De Pere campus.

There were 462 students in the 2021 graduating class, including 433 candidates for baccalaureate degrees and 29 candidates for master’s degrees. Among the graduates were Christopher Zelinski of Johnson Creek with a bachelor of arts degree, cum laude; Emily Hirsch of Juneau with a bachelor of science degree, magna cum laude; and Alexander Jordan of Neosho, bachelor of science degree.

Founded in 1898, St. Norbert College is a private, Catholic, liberal arts college located in De Pere, near of Green Bay.

