RIPON — Tori Braun and Jeneva Lindsey, both of Juneau, were named to various honor societies during the Awards Convocation in the spring of 2020.
Braun was named to the Laurel (All Disciplines) and Order of Omega (Greek Honors) honor society and Lindsey was named to the Psi Chi (Psychology) honor society.
Ripon College, founded in 1851, is a national leader in liberal arts education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.