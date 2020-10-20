RIPON — Tori Braun and Jeneva Lindsey, both of Juneau, were named to various honor societies during the Awards Convocation in the spring of 2020.

Braun was named to the Laurel (All Disciplines) and Order of Omega (Greek Honors) honor society and Lindsey was named to the Psi Chi (Psychology) honor society.

Ripon College, founded in 1851, is a national leader in liberal arts education.

