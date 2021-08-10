LA CROSSE — The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May.

Watertown — Anthony Bacchi, education specialist, school psychology; Kordel Kuehl, bachelor of science, biology major, environmental science concentration and CSH individualized option; Maggie Lang, bachelor of science, mathematics education major, highest honors; Mikayla Stadler, bachelor of science, communication studies major, organizational and professional communication emphasis, highest honors; and Hannah Willingham, bachelor of science, microbiology major, honors.

Helenville — Tayler Cherti, bachelor of science, marketing major.

Hustisford — Colin Schultz, bachelor of science, biology major and CSH individualized option.

Iron Ridge — Destiny Laplander, bachelor of science, exercise and sport science major, exercise science in pre-professional track, honors.

Jefferson — Garrett Blaeske, bachelor of science, exercise and sport science major and exercise science in fitness track; and Cody Ihlenfeld, bachelor of science, management major.

Lake Mills — Carsen Dellemann, bachelor of science, accountancy major; and Lauren Trewyn, bachelor of science, public health and community health education major, honors.

Sullivan — Dani McCaffery, bachelor of science, psychology major.

Waterloo — Marley Hellenbrand, bachelor of science, management major, highest honors; and Rachel Stock, bachelor of arts, English major with rhetoric and writing emphasis, honors.

UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,500 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.

