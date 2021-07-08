ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two local students attending Bethel University in St. Paul, have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

The dean’s list honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.

On the dean’s list are junior Joshua Vana, son of Randy and Judith Vana of Watertown and sophomore Noah Meissner, son of Darryl and Jaime Meissner of Ixonia.

Bethel University is a leader in Christ-centered higher education with nearly 4,500 students from 47 states and 22 countries enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, seminary, and adult undergraduate programs.

Recommended for you

Load comments