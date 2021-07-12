LINCOLN, Neb. — More than 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, including Joseph William Benson Carrigan of Lake Mills has been named to the deans’ list for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Qualification for the deans’ list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Benson Carriagn is a senior in the College of Business, majoring in actuarial science and finance. To qualify for the dean’s list, he obtained a 3.6 grade point average.
