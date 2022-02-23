Iron Ridge — Breanna Cisewski, sociology major; Natalie Cisewski, undeclared major; and Ellie Unferth, undeclared major.
Ixonia — Aly Dobratz, psychology major; Elli Duddeck, accountancy major; Macy Maier, psychology major; Aliya Rodenkirch, chemistry major; and Emma Rosolek, therapeutic recreation major.
Jefferson — Jenna Dinkel, political science major; Olivia Gallardo, therapeutic recreation major; Nicole Hachtel, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Jordan Kolehouse, mathematics major; Lindsey Krause, elementary/middle childhood education major; Ian McGowan, recreation management major; Lauren Nash, public health and community health education major; and Sawyer Peterson, radiation therapy major.
Johnson Creek — Hailey Garsky, public health and community health education major.
Juneau — Jamie Huber, management major.
Lake Mills — Tyson Baker, exercise and sport science major; Bronwyn Bond, English major; Ryann Burger, therapeutic recreation major; Lauren Cordy, marketing major; and Taylor Moker, public health and community health education major.
Reeseville — Jamie Addison, marketing major.
Sullivan — Morgan Graf, exercise and sport science major; and Emily Stuart, clinical laboratory science major.
Waterloo — Carly Coulthart, exercise and sport science major; Julia Dandoy, undeclared major; Grace Meyer, biology major; Lucas Schneider, finance major; Maxwell Schneider, marketing major; Lily Stonestreet, early childhood through middle childhood education major; and Gizelle Zimbric, finance major.
