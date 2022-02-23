UW-La Crosse dean's list

LA CROSSE — The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year, ending December 2021.

Qualification for the dean's list is limited to students who have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Students on the dean's list from this area include:

Watertown — Jacob Crogan, exercise and sport science major; Kaylee Jablonski, radiologic science major; Izak Jensen, microbiology major; Brianne Korducki, biology major; Hannah Kuehl, political science major; Joe Piotrowski, history major; Mikaela Schneider, sociology major; Jonah Seibel, chemistry major; Tia Zimmermann, elementary/middle childhood education major; and Macy Zubke, undeclared major.

Helenville — Josh Emery, undeclared major; and Kendra Kasper, psychology major.

Hustisford — Zach Kehl, management major.

Iron Ridge — Breanna Cisewski, sociology major; Natalie Cisewski, undeclared major; and Ellie Unferth, undeclared major.

Ixonia — Aly Dobratz, psychology major; Elli Duddeck, accountancy major; Macy Maier, psychology major; Aliya Rodenkirch, chemistry major; and Emma Rosolek, therapeutic recreation major.

Jefferson — Jenna Dinkel, political science major; Olivia Gallardo, therapeutic recreation major; Nicole Hachtel, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Jordan Kolehouse, mathematics major; Lindsey Krause, elementary/middle childhood education major; Ian McGowan, recreation management major; Lauren Nash, public health and community health education major; and Sawyer Peterson, radiation therapy major.

Johnson Creek — Hailey Garsky, public health and community health education major.

Juneau — Jamie Huber, management major.

Lake Mills — Tyson Baker, exercise and sport science major; Bronwyn Bond, English major; Ryann Burger, therapeutic recreation major; Lauren Cordy, marketing major; and Taylor Moker, public health and community health education major.

Reeseville — Jamie Addison, marketing major.

Sullivan — Morgan Graf, exercise and sport science major; and Emily Stuart, clinical laboratory science major.

Waterloo — Carly Coulthart, exercise and sport science major; Julia Dandoy, undeclared major; Grace Meyer, biology major; Lucas Schneider, finance major; Maxwell Schneider, marketing major; Lily Stonestreet, early childhood through middle childhood education major; and Gizelle Zimbric, finance major.

Recommended for you

Load comments