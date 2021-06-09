DECORAH, Iowa —Evan Berth of Watertown, has been named to the Luther College 2021 spring dean’s list.He is as junior at the college.

Luther College’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List includes 738 students; 64 first-years, 167 sophomores, 169 juniors and 338 seniors.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).

