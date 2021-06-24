IOWA CITY, Iowa — More than 7,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester. Guidelines for inclusion on the list are: Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of incomplete or no grade reported during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list for that semester.
Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine with fewer than nine semester hours of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college.
College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of nine semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Dean's list status was earned by 872 first year undergraduates during the 2021 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,579 second year students, only 1,947 third year students, and only 2,687 fourth year students.
The students listed below are from your area and were among the students to be named to the dean's list.
Hannah Bennehoff of Waterloo, , College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, major of human physiology.
Calvin Marks of Watertown, Tippie College of Business with major in finance.
Elizabeth Munoz-Cuadra of Sullivan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences with major in human physiology.
