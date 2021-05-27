MILWAUKEE — Several area students were among the 3,200 prospective candidates for degree attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises held May 16 in Milwaukee.
UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with over 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
Watertown — Cody Garcia, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, master of urban planning; Chelsy Henze, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science; Dominique Miller, Peck School of the Arts, bachelor of fine arts; Cole Nordness, School of Information Studies, bachelor of science; Natalia Olguin, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts; Richard Petarius, Peck School of the Arts, master of music; Travis Riggs, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science; Stephan Skibinski, College of Engineering and Applied Science, master of science; Jacob Wenninger, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science in engineering; Jeremiah Willson, Peck School of the Arts, master of music; and Alexander Zuehlke, School of Information Studies, bachelor of science.
Hustisford — Demi DeBelak, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences
Iron Ridge — Jacob Fehring, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science in engineering.
Ixonia — Tessa Diderrich, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences.
Jefferson — Brita Ager-Hart, College of Letters and Science, master of arts.
Johnson Creek — Hunter Garsky, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science; and Nathaniel Stewart, Peck School of the Arts, bachelor of fine arts.
Juneau — Alison Dewers, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences.
Lake Mills — Samuel Bollig, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science in engineering; and Ian Murphy, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, bachelor of business administration.
Neosho — Amalia Goetzke, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences; and Sawyer VanDorf, College of Health Sciences, bachelor of science.
Reeseville — Rebecca Barr, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, bachelor of business administration.
Sullivan — Michael Levandoski, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, bachelor of science.
