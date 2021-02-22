Alexander David

QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy University released its dean's list for the fall 2020 semester and included on the list was Alexander David of Johnson Creek. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale to be included in the biannual dean's list. In total, 361 students received the honor during the fall 2020 semester. 

Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University is celebrating 160 years as a small Catholic university.

