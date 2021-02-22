Alexander David
QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy University released its dean's list for the fall 2020 semester and included on the list was Alexander David of Johnson Creek. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale to be included in the biannual dean's list. In total, 361 students received the honor during the fall 2020 semester.
Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University is celebrating 160 years as a small Catholic university.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.