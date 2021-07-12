MENOMONIE — The following students from the area graduated in May from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.
Ashley Uecker of Hustisford with a degree in game design and developmental art; Kiran Cotting of Waterloo with a bachelor of science degree in computer science, mathematics minor and physics minor; and Elizabeth Oswald with a bachelor of science degree in applied science and minor in human physiology.
Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, has 47 undergraduate majors and 24 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. Enrollment was 7,970 in the fall. The university graduated more than 1,075 students in May.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.