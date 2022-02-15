UW-Whitewater graduates
WHITEWATER — The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement, held Dec. 18, 2021.
Watertown — Geoff Barrientes, bachelor of science, environmental science; Dominic Danner graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in physical education; William Heyer graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in biology; Stephany Kuehl graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics; Lauren Lehman graduated with a degree in social work; Ralph Mitchell IV graduated with a degree in higher education leadership; Sam Neary graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration degree in human resource management; Emily Oestreich graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree in general management; Thomas Rodeen graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biology; Nathan Rose graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in journalism; Terri Schweppe graduated with a degree in early childhood education; Blake Semon graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration degree in finance; Jessica Weisensel graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education; and Kylie Zimbelman graduated with a degree in music.
Jefferson — Hannah Beckman graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education; and Angela Tully graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration degree in general business.
Rubicon — Mackenzie Beine graduated with a bachelor of business administration in human resource management; and Abbie Chaput graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biology.
Juneau — Amber Bosse graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in special education; Lexy Peltier graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in arts; and Tyler Schmidt graduated with a degree in physical education.
Iron Ridge — Sarah Foulkes graduated with a degree in special education.
Waterloo — Joey Lauth graduated Magna Cum Laude with ta bachelor of science degree in political science; and Katelyn Studener graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry.
Lake Mills — Anna Messerschmidt graduated with a degree in special education; and Eli Sprague-Klepzig graduated with a bachelor in business administration in marketing.
Johnson Creek — Eric Reuhl graduated with a bachelor of business administration for accounting.
Helenville — Allison Waugh graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biology.
More than 762 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at the ceremony, held at Kachel Fieldhouse in the Williams Center.
