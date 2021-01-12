RIPON — Ripon College has announced its Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester, recognizing academic excellence. To qualify for the Dean’s List at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.

The list includes, Tori Braun of Juneau, majoring in mathematics with a minor in educational studies; Elena Kish of Jefferson, majoring in communication with a minor in theatre; Jeneva Lindsey of Juneau, majoring in psychology with a minor in theatre; and Garrett Radtke of Watertown, with an undeclared major.

Ripon College, founded in 1851, is a private college in Wisconsin.

