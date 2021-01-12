RIPON — Ripon College has announced its Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester, recognizing academic excellence. To qualify for the Dean’s List at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.
The list includes, Tori Braun of Juneau, majoring in mathematics with a minor in educational studies; Elena Kish of Jefferson, majoring in communication with a minor in theatre; Jeneva Lindsey of Juneau, majoring in psychology with a minor in theatre; and Garrett Radtke of Watertown, with an undeclared major.
Ripon College, founded in 1851, is a private college in Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.