University of Iowa Dean's List
IOWA CITY, IA — More than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2020 spring semester.
Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory or pass/non-pass basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean's list.
Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of incomplete or no grade reported during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list for that semester.
Local students named to the Dean's List include Megan Grunst of Lake Mills, with major in biomedical engineering in College of Engineering; Sloan Hoover of Lake Mills, with major in marketing in Tippie College of Business; Samantha Ryan of Hustisford, majoring in applied studies at the University College; and Kyla Sok of Lake Mills, with a major in psychology in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.