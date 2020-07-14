PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 1,000 students from its three campuses for the spring and summer of 2020.
A total of 942 students from UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland earned either their bachelor’s or associate degrees.
Because of COVID-19, no ceremonies were held in May, but will be rescheduled at a later date.
Students from this area who graduated, with major(s), degree and campus, include:
Watertown — Rachael Ellias, bachelor of science in sustainability and renewable energy systems Major, UW-Platteville; Courtney Ewert, bachelor of science in dairy science, UW-Platteville; Hannah Jensen, bachelor of science in elementary education, UW-Platteville; Gabriel Linskens, bachelor of science in middle childhood-early adolescence education, UW-Platteville; and Brittany Rennhack, bachelor of science in agricultural business, UW-Platteville.
Iron Ridge — Devin Wendt, bachelor of science in software engineering, UW-Platteville.
Jefferson — Jarad Bartelt, bachelor of arts in criminal justice, UW-Platteville; Taylor Chwala, bachelor of science in animal science, UW-Platteville; Paige Powell, bachelor of science in criminal justice, UW-Platteville; and Daniel Zellmer, bachelor of science in software engineering, UW-Platteville.
Johnson Creek — Christopher Yezzi, bachelor of science in criminal justice, UW-Platteville.
Lake Mills — Benjamin Bruening, bachelor of science in industrial engineering, UW-Platteville.
Mayville — Brittany Fink, bachelor of science in animal science, UW-Platteville; and Ross Villwock, bachelor of science in industrial technology management, UW-Platteville.
Neosho — McKayla Maas, bachelor of science in animal science, UW-Platteville; and Samantha Spudich, bachelor of science in chemistry and a bachelor of science in forensic investigation, UW-Platteville.
Waterloo — Allison Sheldon, bachelor of science in Biology, UW-Platteville.
