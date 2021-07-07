QUINCY, Ill. — Alexander David of Johnson Creek was named to the dean's list at Quincy University. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale to be included in the biannual dean's list. In total, 371 students received the honor during the spring 2021 semester. Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University is a small Catholic university emphasizing the sciences, liberal arts and the professions. 

