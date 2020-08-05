OSHKOSH — Nearly 1,700 University of Wisconsin Oshkosh students graduated in May, when the 146th spring commencement ceremony was conducted in a first-ever virtual format. The new grads-including more than 1,200 with bachelor’s degrees, 220 master’s degree candidates, nearly 200 with associate degrees and 43 with doctoral degrees-join more than 90,000 others as UW Oshkosh alumni.

Watertown — Ally Gwidt, college of letters and science, public relations; and Danielle Iglesias, college of letters and science, social work.

Hustisford — Emily Boldt, college of nursing, nursing.

Juneau — Stephanie Kuntz, college of nursing, doctor of nursing practice — BSN to DNP, nurse anesthesia; and Olivia Steinke, college of education and human services, fine arts (art education).

Lake Mills — Abigail Reier, college of nursing, nursing.

Neosho — Shannon Radl, college of letters and science, mental health care practice.

