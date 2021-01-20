STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,600 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are being sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.
Students who received honors include from Watertown, Daniel Denault, first-year, highest honors and Jenna Koepp, sophomore, honors.
From Ixonia, Katelyn Herne, senior, high honors.
From Jefferson, Zachariah Brocker, junior, honors; Andrew Haffelder, junior, high honors, and Kyle Jay, senior, honors.
From Johnson Creek, Clayton Donnelly, senior, honors.
From Lake Mills, Nickolas Carpenter, sophomore, honors, and Sophia Lee, first-year, highest honors.
From Neosho, Kayla Doege, senior, highest honors, and Jack Gauthier, sophomore, honors.
From Reeseville, Ariana Gonzales, senior, honors, and Emma Palmer, senior, high honors.
From Sullivan, Summer Manzke, senior, high honors and Audry Wright, junior, highest honors
From Waterloo, Autumn Lins, junior, honors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.