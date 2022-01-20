MENOMONIE — Several students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.
The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
UW-Stout, with an enrollment of 7,629, is Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
Included on the dean's list were:
Watertown — Emma Jones, senior, bachelor of science, dietetics; Shannon Jones, senior, bachelor of science, applied science, pre-medicine/pre-prof; Nicole McConville, senior, BFA interior design; Libby Peplinski, sophomore, bachelor of science, health wellness and fitness; Eli Prost, junior, bachelor of science, computer and electrical engineering; Shannon Schultz, senior, bachelor of science, packaging.
Helenville — Vinny Bonofiglio, freshman, bachelor of science computer and electrical enginering.
Ixonia — Oliver Butler, sophomore, bachelor of science information and communication technologies.
Jefferson — Avery Eilenfeldt, freshman, bachelor of science in applied social science, international studies; and > Lilly Gomez, senior, bachelor of science computer science.
Johnson Creek — Lukas David, sophomore, bachelor of science packaging.
Juneau — Hope English, junior, BFA entertainment design; and Zachary Schmitt, senior, bachelor of science construction.
Lake Mills — Julie Howells, sophomore, bachelor of science early childhood education; John Rosecke, sophomore, bachelor of science business administration; and Matthew Rosecke, junior, bachelor of business administration.
Lowell — Morgan Justmann, senior, bachelor of science dietetics.
Reeseville — Eli Hendrickson, freshman, pre-industrial design.
Waterloo — Anthony Klotz, sophomore, bachelor of science computer science; and Bree Marconnet, senior, BFA studio art.
