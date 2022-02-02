MILWAUKEE — Several area students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for dean's list, a student must carry a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Watertown — Marilyn Klein, a junior, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Kalies Birkholz, a senior, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Elise Meier, a sophomore, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Grace Kieselhorst, a freshman, a graduate of Luther Preparatory School; Jessica Rush, a junior, graduate of Luther Preparatory School; Mason Zuehlke, a senior, is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School; Hans Rupnow, a sophomore, is a graduate of Mankato West High School; and Lydia Lindemann, a freshman, is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.
Lowell — Julia Holtz, a junior, a graduate of Dodgeland High School.
Iron Ridge — Payton Justman, a junior, graduate of Horicon High School.
Jefferson — Ainsley Howard, a freshman, a graduate of Jefferson High School; Brian Bowling, a senior, a graduate of Jefferson High School; and Carter Schneider, a sophomore, is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Lake Mills — Miriam Helwig, a junior, a graduate of Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School; Jena Smith, a sophomore, a graduate of Lake Mills High School; Stephanie Schafer, a freshman, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Joy Thompson-Wurz, a freshman, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; and Katherine Guld, a junior, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Ixonia — Sierra Ebert, a junior, a graduate of Lake Country Lutheran High School.
Waterloo — Ashley Grundman, a freshman, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Juneau — Laura Zank, a freshman, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Wisconsin Lutheran College is an independent, nationally ranked Christian college located in Milwaukee.
