NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Isabelle Schauer of Watertown qualified for the spring 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 53% of Belmont’s 6,170 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2021 dean’s list. Belmont University was home of the Oct. 22, 2020 Presidential Debate, the final in the election season-is made up of more than 8,200 students who come from every state and 28 countries.

