CANTON, N.Y. — Riley E. Whitney of Lake Mills was one of the nearly 465 students who were awarded bachelor degrees from St. Lawrence University. The degres were conferred in May.

Whitney is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in geology.

Whitney attended Rowland Hall.

St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution of about 2,500 students located in Canton, New York.

