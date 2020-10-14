CANTON, N.Y. — Riley E. Whitney of Lake Mills was one of the nearly 465 students who were awarded bachelor degrees from St. Lawrence University. The degres were conferred in May.
Whitney is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in geology.
Whitney attended Rowland Hall.
St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution of about 2,500 students located in Canton, New York.
