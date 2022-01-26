MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean's list for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own grade point average requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Following are the students from your circulation area who have received this honor.
Watertown — Taylor Adams, School of Human Ecology, dean's high honors; Elliot Asmus, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Marcus Bird, School of Business, dean's list; Myranda Bischoff, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Cloey Braatz, School of Education, dean's list; Lindsey Braatz, School of Education, dean's list; Cassidy Brodeske, School of Nursing, dean's honor list; Daniela Castellon, School of Education, dean's list; Matthew Engel, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Riley Fredrick, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Alex Grotelueschen, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Jessica Hang, School of Education, dean's list; Mary Harrison, School of Business, dean's list; John Hertel, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Elise Hickey, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Caitlin Hielsberg, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Colby Hielsberg, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Emily Huber, School of Pharmacy, high honor roll; Kelly Koch, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, dean's list; Kylie Nickels, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, dean's list; Ruby Ouweneel, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Kayden Parpart, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Hallie Reeve, School of Human Ecology, dean's high honors; Hannah Roberts, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, dean's list; Marissa Roberts, School of Nursing, dean's honor list; Cora Roost, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Camden Schultz, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Daniel Smedema, School of Business, dean's list; Anthony Smith, School of Business, dean's list; Michaela Suski, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Kayla Thrane, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Samuel Will, School of Business, dean's list; and Andrew Zuehlke, School of Pharmacy, high honor roll.
Helenville — Noah Argus, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; and Madeline Yambor, School of Education, dean's list.
Ixonia — Tyler Salaj, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; and Amelia Sitzberger, College of Letters and Science, dean's list.
Jefferson — Alan Albrecht, School of Pharmacy, high honor roll; Eden Dempsey, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Logan Fitzpatrick, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Anna Kallsen, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Allison Martin, School of Education, dean's list; Ryan Messer, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Rachael Neitzel, School of Human Ecology, dean's high honors; Valorie Schamens, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; and Ashley Welper, College of Engineering, dean's honor list.
Johnson Creek — Benjamin Craven, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Logan Morehouse, School of Business, dean's list; Rachel Slaybaugh, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; and Aaron Stephenson, School of Education, dean's list.
Juneau — Nicholas Bloedel, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Robert Hall, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, dean's list; Tyler Richards, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; and Julian Thull, College of Engineering, dean's honor list.
Lake Mills — Benjamin Bollig, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Samuel Denzin, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Lia Devereux, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Kaitlyn Hanson, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Katherine Hoggatt, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Everett Karlen, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Madayn Miller-Nielsen, Division of Continuing Studies, dean's list; Sarah Nelson, School of Business, dean's list; Madeline Olson, School of Human Ecology, dean's honor list; Kate Paape, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Maddie Patton, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, dean's list; Magen Polzin, School of Business, dean's list; Annie Purisch, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Hans Purisch, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Shelby Riggleman, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Henry Ruedebusch, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; and Megan Schaaf, College of Letters and Science, dean's list.
Reeseville — Andrew Battenberg, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Samantha Battenberg, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; and Kurtis Seufzer, College of Letters and Science, dean's list.
Sullivan — Anna Graves, School of Education, dean's list; Eryn Warner, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; and Janelle Wenzel, School of Human Ecology, dean's high honors.
Waterloo — Lucas Bauer, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, dean's list; Leah Jakusz, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Kendall James, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; and Madalyn Stewart, College of Letters and Science, dean's list.
