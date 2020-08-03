APPLETON — Lawrence University students Izzy Beltz of Watertown and Danielle Konz, also of Watertown, were named to the 2020 dean’s list, an annual honor roll of students demonstrating exemplary academic performance.

The dean’s list is compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded.

To make the dean’s list, a student must have earned at least 36 units in Lawrence courses during the academic year and have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Both Beltz and Konz are members of the class of 2021.

