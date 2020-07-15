WHITEWATER — The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on May 16.
Watertown — Cassidy Bear graduated magna cum laude with bachelor or arts in communication; Chynarose Degner graduated cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in entrepreneurship; Orlando Dominguez graduated with a master of business administration in business administration; Amanda Gilbert graduated with a bachelor of arts in journalism; Nick Hiller graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in finance;
Dana Hockbein graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in journalism; Connie Hookstead graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in general business; Ruslan Johansen graduated with a bachelor of business administration in accounting; Jesse Jones graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in computer science; Lauren Lehman graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in social work; Jonathan MacMartin graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology; Kathleen Grace Martin graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of fine arts in theatre; Rebecca Mueller graduated with a master of science in education in professional studies; Connor Neumann graduated cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in accounting; Samantha Pedersen graduated with a master of business administration in business administration; Kelsey Pirkel graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor arts in history; Whitney Scherret graduated with a master of science in education in special education; Andrew Shuler graduated with an associate of arts and sciences in liberal arts; Aubrey Strohbusch graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in art; Lauren Wheeler graduated with a master of business administration in business administration; and Nicholas Zimmerman graduated with a bachelor of arts in criminology.
Lake Mills — Nick Anderson graduated with a bachelor of science in political science; Kaitlyn Dodyle graduated with a bachelor of business administration in marketing; Landon Flick graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in general business; Ryan Gentjhe graduated with a bachelor of business administration in marketing; Reija Hamann graduated with a bachelor of business administration in human resource management; Whitney Hein graduated with a bachelor of business administration in general management; Alicia Hielke graduated with a master of professional accountancy in accounting; Keaton Hogeboom graduated with a bachelor of business administration in finance; Kailei Meyer graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in media arts and game development; Hannah Punzel graduated with a bachelor of arts in communications; Bryce Steckbauer graduated with a master of science in counseling; and Ariana Stewart graduated with an associate of arts in liberal arts.
Ixonia — Caitlin Rivera graduated with a bachelor of business administration in human resource management.
Jefferson — Jacob Bergmann graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in media arts and game development; Kyle Busler graduated with a bachelor of business administration in entrepreneurship; Jamie Christensen graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in biology; Linka Dobson graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology; Chelsa Fredrick graduated with a master of business administration in business administration; Jovana Genis graduated with a bachelor of science in biology; Danielle Griesbaum graduated cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in finance; Alex Hauser graduated with a bachelor of business administration in finance; Ryan Schultz graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of music in music; Amanda Shuda graduated cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in accounting; Teaguen Tosi graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in physics; Kennedy Waugh graduated with a bachelor of arts in social work; and Trisha Weinbrenner graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in English.
Johnson Creek — Eve Fitzsimmons graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in art; Cameron Goodman graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in economics;
Juneau — Cameron Cudnohowski graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in general business; and Juliya Dewitz graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in general business; Josh Khornes graduated summa cu laude with a bachelor of business administration in information technology; .
Sullivan — Drew Beaudry graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in computer science; and Liz Fiene graduated cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in finance.
Waterloo — Taylor Christian graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in education in special education.
More than 1,700 students received degrees this May, including 1,685 from the Whitewater campus and 95 from the Rock County campus.
The graduating class included 15 international students, 85 military veterans and 244 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older.
In addition, 137 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.
