FAYETTE, Iowa — Upper Iowa University has announced Dystiny Helbig of Neosho, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice in October 2020. Upper Iowa University, founded in 1857, is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, campus, 21 U.S. locations, as well as a location in Hong Kong.

