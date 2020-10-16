WHITEWATER — Several area students are members of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s production of “Vanity Fair.” The production will be available digitally to view Oct. 20-25.
The cast includes Carlee Wuchterl of Watertown, who is studying theater. She is a member of the creative team, serving in the role of assistant costume designer.
Samantha Ness of Jefferson, who is studying theatre. She is a member of the creative team, serving in the role of assistant stage manager.
Faith O’Reilly of Jefferson, who is studying communication, is a member of the cast, serving in the role of Becky.
“Vanity Fair” tells the story of Becky Sharp, a young woman climbing the social ladder using her feminine wiles and wit and indulging her wicked impulses, while her friend Amelia Sedley, a model of goodness and virtue, loses her fortune and all that she loves while clinging to her moral high ground. The production is unique not only in being available digitally but in its demands on the actors; a number of students perform in multiple roles of differing genders.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39368. Single tickets are $13 and family viewing tickets for two or more individuals are $26.
All ticketholders will receive an email with a link to the production on Monday.
