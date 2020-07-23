MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. — Several area students have been named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Students honored included, from Watertown, Lauren Bird, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Elizabeth Jensen, junior, College of Education/Human Development; and Hannah Wickert, junior, College of Liberal Arts.
Students from Jefferson included Edward Alto, senior, College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources Science; Jessica Jurcek, junior, College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources Sciences; and Emily Stendel, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts.
Lake Mills students included Isabella Buscemi, junior, College of Liberal Arts; Noah Hertel, junior, College of Design; and Zoe Quinn, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts.
