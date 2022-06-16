UW-Superior dean's list

MENOMONIE — Several area students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Watertown — Emma Jones, senior, bachelor of science, dietetics; Libby Peplinski, junior, bachelor of science, health wellness and fitness; and Eli Prost, senior, bachelor of science, computer and electrical engineering.

Brownsville — Matthew Barton, senior, bachelor of science, computer network and information technology.

Helenville — Vinny Bonofiglio, sophomore, bachelor of science, computer and electrical engineering.

Iron Ridge — Olivia Miller, junior, bachelor of fine arts, studio art.

Ixonia — Oliver Butler, junior, bachelor of science, information and communication technologies.

Juneau — Hope English, junior, bachelor of science, entertainment design.

Lake Mills — Julie Howells, junior, bachelor of science, early childhood education; and Matthew Rosecke, senior, bachelor of science, business administration.

Reeseville — Eli Hendrickson, sophomore, bachelor of fine arts, industrial design.

Sullivan — Bryr Harenda, senior, bachelor of fine arts, game design and development.

Waterloo — Anthony Klotz, junior, bachelor of science, computer science; and Bree Marconnet, senior, bachelor of fine arts, studio art.

