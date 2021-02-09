PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its dean's list, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2020 semester.

College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for dean's list honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50 GPA.

UW-Platteville, founded in 1866 and located in Southwest Wisconsin, is home to approximately 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Students from this area on the dean's list include:

Watertown — Joseph Gross, major construction management.

Jefferson —  Danielle Chwala, major elementary education; Brianna Gutheridge, psychology; Kastyn Hebbe, biology; and Tiffany McCulloch, agricultural education;

Johnson Creek — Zachary Donley, major engineering physics; and Bryon Mayhew, criminal justice;

Juneau — Keyne Smedema, major civil engineering.

Lake Mills — Ian Lindloff, major civil engineering.

Sullivan — Audrey Pelikan, major soil and crop science.

Waterloo — Jared Hollenberger, major computer science.

