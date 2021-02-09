PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its dean's list, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2020 semester.
College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for dean's list honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50 GPA.
UW-Platteville, founded in 1866 and located in Southwest Wisconsin, is home to approximately 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
Students from this area on the dean's list include:
Watertown — Joseph Gross, major construction management.
Jefferson — Danielle Chwala, major elementary education; Brianna Gutheridge, psychology; Kastyn Hebbe, biology; and Tiffany McCulloch, agricultural education;
Johnson Creek — Zachary Donley, major engineering physics; and Bryon Mayhew, criminal justice;
Juneau — Keyne Smedema, major civil engineering.
Lake Mills — Ian Lindloff, major civil engineering.
Sullivan — Audrey Pelikan, major soil and crop science.
Waterloo — Jared Hollenberger, major computer science.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.