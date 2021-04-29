RIPON — Tori Braun, of Juneau, is a part of the Ripon College class of 2021 and will be graduating in May. Braun is majoring in mathematics with a minor in educational studies.
The parents of Braun are Tonya Lindert of Juneau, and Don Braun of Juneau .
Braun will begin a Ph.D. program in mathematics at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities this fall.
