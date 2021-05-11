MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota State University, Mankato celebrated its 2021 spring semester student commencement by providing graduates "commencement-in-a-box" packages and personalized photo opportunities on a graduation stage while holding a virtual ceremony and launching a special website.

Participating in the graduation ceremony was Seth Foerster of Jefferson. He received a bachelor of science degree in management.

Graduates were invited to take part in a "graduate walk" and an in-person professional photo opportunity.

 The "commencement-in-a-box" packages were presented to graduates after their "graduate walk" or were shipped to graduates. Included inside the purple-and-gold branded boxes were a diploma cover, two commencement programs, small branded gifts for the graduates and a personalized note from Davenport.

