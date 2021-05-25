DE PERE, Wis. — Several area students have been named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.
Names to the list were Rachel Koch and James Monogue, both of Jefferson; Emily Hirsh of Johnson Creek; Brenna Smedema of Lake Mills; Alan Albrecht of Lake Mills; and Grace White of Reesevile.
Founded in 1898, St. Norbert College is a private, Catholic, liberal arts college located in De Pere.
