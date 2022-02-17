Rylee Powell

PELLA, Iowa — Rylee Powell, a Central College student from Jefferson, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.

The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.

Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. 

