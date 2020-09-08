MILWAUKEE — Zachary Runte and Alyssa Walker, both of Lake Mills, graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering in spring.

A graduation ceremony is planned for Sept. 19 to celebrate the students’ achievements and honor their accomplishments.

Students with a cumulative grade point average of 3.70 or above are listed having graduated with high honors.

Undergraduate students with a cumulative GPA between 3.20 and 3.69 are listed as having graduated with honors.

Runte graduated with honors with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and Walker graduated with honors with a bachelor of science in nursing.

Milwaukee School of Engineering is an independent, non-profit university with about 2,800 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing.

