PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its dean’s list, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2021 semester.
College of business, industry, life science and agriculture and the college of liberal arts and education require grade point averages of 3.75 and above for dean’s list honors, while the college of engineering, mathematics and science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Students from this area on the dean’s list include:
Watertown — Joseph Gross, construction management; Erin Jones, construction management; and Ashley Zietlow, environmental engineering.
Ixonia — Hannah Mark, broad field science.
Jefferson — Madeline Besch, mechanical engineering; Danielle Chwala, elementary education; and Kastyn Hebbe, biology.
Johnson Creek — Bryon Mayhew, criminal justice.
Juneau — Brandon Ketter, forensic investigation; and Brock Roy, animal science.
Lake Mills — Emily Strauss, agricultural business; and Erin Strauss, accounting.
Sullivan — Audrey Pelikan, ornamental horticulture; and James Stiemke, construction management.
Waterloo — Todd Ashburn, industrial technology management; and Karleena Battist, agricultural business.
UW-Platteville was founded in 1866 and is home to more than 6,500 undergraduate and graduate students. In addition to the Platteville campus, the university has campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.